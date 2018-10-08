Nhlanhla Nene asks President Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties - report

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties following public pressure over his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture at which he admitted to meetings with the Guptas.

The request came after South Africans as well as political parties rejected his apology for previously undisclosed meetings with the Guptas at Saxonwold and their business premises in Midrand from 2010 to 2014.

ANC officials are believed to be discussing Nene at a retreat‚ which ends today.

