Ramaphosa to get ‘stamped’

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday be presented with a stamp bearing his image by the South African Post Office (SAPO).

Heads of State and former heads of state are the only living people who can feature on stamps.

Ramaphosa is SA's fifth president to be "stamped" since the advent of democracy‚ the presidency said in a statement on Monday.

Then president Jacob Zuma was presented with his own postage stamp in 2009‚ when two million editions of the stamps were printed and sold for R2.25 each.