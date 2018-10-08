Search on for man gone missing
A traditional healer has been missing since last week after he went for a walk and never returned to the family who had hired him in Thanga Village in Butterworth. Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Mnatha said Monahe Magkete, 42, from Port Elizabeth was hired by the Thanga Village family on Wednesday last week.
