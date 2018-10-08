Police nabbed a traditional healer with a bucket full of human body parts in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s favourite holiday towns on Sunday.

Spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Margate police had received information about a man who was attempting to peddle body parts in the south coast town.

“The police officers wasted no time and followed up on the information. Their investigations led them to Marine Drive in Margate where the suspect was spotted seated in a vehicle.

“The police officers approached the man‚ clad in a traditional outfit‚ and requested to search the vehicle‚” said Mbele.

They discovered a bucket with a human skull‚ hand‚ torso and other body parts that had been cut into tiny pieces.

She said the man had confirmed to police that it was human body parts and he informed police that he used these items to heal people.

“It is alleged that the suspect has been looking for buyers and approached a number of traditional healers around the Emanguzi area.

“It is alleged that he identified himself as a traditional healer from Margate.”

Mbele said other traditional healers had raised the alarm with the police after the man had claimed he was in possession of human body parts which were on sale for R4‚000.

“Police investigations are continuing to ascertain if the suspect can be linked to other crimes in the province. At this stage it is unknown as to whom the body parts belongs to and a DNA analysis will confirm if the body parts belong to more than one person.

“The 34-year-old suspect will be charged for the illegal possession of suspected human body parts and will appear in the Margate Magistrate’s Court soon‚” said Mbele.

In an unrelated matter‚ the three men accused in August 2017 of cannibalism in Escourt‚ are set to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court soon.

A fourth accused was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in July.