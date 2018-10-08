Two badly hurt in vehicle rollover - and how to avoid these crashes

Two people were seriously injured when a car they were travelling in rolled off the R50 between Delmas and Bapsfontein in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

ER24 said its paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 7am to find the vehicle lying on the side of the road.

“Five people were found seated around the vehicle. Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two had sustained serious injuries while the three others had sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

The two seriously injured patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further attention.

Arrive Alive has given tips on how to avoid rollover crashes.

https://twitter.com/_ArriveAlive/status/1039394484012732416