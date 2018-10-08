WATCH | Widow cleared of husband's murder
Murder accused widow Bulelwa Ndudula who stood accused of allegedly shooting her politician husband Sakhekile in September 2016 at their East London home, was on Monday found not guilty by the East London High Court. She was acquitted on all three charges she faced relating to Sakhekile’s shooting.
