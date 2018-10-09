News

BREAKING | SA to know Nene’s fate at 4.30pm

By TimesLIVE - 09 October 2018
Nhlanhla Nene, Minister of Finance South Africa. Is seen at the commission of inquiry into state capture that is chaired by the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Nhlanhla Nene, Minister of Finance South Africa. Is seen at the commission of inquiry into state capture that is chaired by the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision on finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s future will be announced at 4.30pm‚ the Presidency said on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement‚ Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko said that a “public statement” would be made “on developments emanating from the recent testimony of Minister of Finance Mr Nhlanhla Nene before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture”.

Ramaphosa would brief the media on the decision at Tuynhuys at 4.30pm‚ Diko said.

Diko‚ speaking to eNCA and other media‚ said earlier on Tuesday that‚ as far as she was aware‚ Nene had not travelled to the IMF meeting in Stockholm as originally planned – and that an “urgent” announcement on Nene’s future was set to be made.

This is a developing story.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I accept your resignation’: Cyril Ramaphosa lets Nene go, hires Mboweni
‘I accept your resignation’: Cyril Ramaphosa lets Nene go, hires Mboweni
X