An anonymous campaigner is crowdfunding to help pay for therapy for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria.

Crowdfunding platform BackaBuddy told TimesLIVE that the campaign to raise R20‚000 for the child was launched on Wednesday.

BackaBuddy’s spokesperson Zane Groenewald said the crowdfunding platform had not yet made contact with the child's family so it would take control over the funds raised.

"The funds will only be paid to the family directly or to relevant medical practitioners. The anonymous campaign creator will have no access to the funds‚" he said.

If BackaBuddy is unable to reach the family‚ donors will be refunded.

By Tuesday‚ over R8‚000 had been raised.

Describing the group of people who started the campaign‚ as "concerned South Africans"‚ their spokesperson told TimesLIVE that the incident could turn costly for the child's family in terms of medical bills.

"We know that rape can traumatise the victim emotionally for years afterwards‚ so we hope the funds raised will be used for therapy and rehabilitation for the victim so that she can have some semblance of normality or even happiness again‚" she said.

"Therapy is very costly these days and we know for many people it is not possible to pay for it. Having said that‚ we are also happy for the family to use these funds in any way they see fit."

She said the group chose to remain anonymous because they did not need recognition for starting the fund.

"What's important is that we come together as concerned South Africans and help this young victim whose life has all but been destroyed‚" she said.

The donors sent messages of strength and sympathy.

Captain_Quirk who donated R205.64 said: “Dear young one‚ I'm sorry the worst of this world found you‚” while Mbudzeni‚ who donated R510‚ said: “Money may not heal a shattered soul. The system has failed you many times. Stay strong.”

Another donor‚ Colin‚ who donated R1‚000‚ said “Heal soon little one.”