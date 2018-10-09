Global excellence award for Frere

Frere Hospital will be among six hospitals in the world to receive a prestigious international accolade on Wednesday at the 42nd World Hospital Congress in Brisbane, Australia.

The International Hospital Federation (IHF) is recognising the East London hospital for their turnaround quality improvement project.

The hospital will receive the top IHF/Dr Kwang Tae Kim Grand Award.

The IHF judges looked at 118 health organisations in 33 countries, with 27 entries selected as finalists under the federation’s four categories.

Frere was in the group to receive the highest award.

According to the IHF website, Dr Kwang Tae Kim is an internationally-renowned surgeon who has made a contribution to clinical excellence in the healthcare sector in South Korea and internationally. He was president of the International Hospital Federation from 2013 to 2015

Frere CEO Dr Rolene Wagner, who left the country for Australia on Saturday, will receive the award.

She said: “I feel like a captain lifting the champion league cup. The overwhelming feeling is one of pride and joy.