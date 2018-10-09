Initiates in hospital after assault at illegal schools
Four young initiates between 15 and 14 years of age have been admitted at St Barnabas Hospital in Libode with severe injuries over the weekend. One of the boys was reported to have been assaulted and burnt in some body parts including buttocks and hands. “Three of the initiates are in a stable condition recovering from hospital, whilst one of them is in a critical condition also recovering in the hospital,” said health department spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha.
