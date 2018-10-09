Opposition parties hit out at council for ignoring rules when suspending official

Enoch Mgijima local municipality council suspended its municipal manager Chris Magwangqana during a special council on Friday, pending the outcome of an investigation against him. In a special council sitting, and working off a confidential addendum, which the Dispatch has seen, council took a decision to put Magwangqana under precautionary suspension and gave him seven days to respond why he should not be suspended.

