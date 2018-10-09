Pastor’s trafficking, rape trial under way

The trial of controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso will go ahead after a judge dismissed an application to have all 63 charges against him and his co-accused quashed in the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday. Legal counsel for Omotoso, 58, and co-accused Lusanda Sulani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, advocate Peter Daubermann submitted a notice of objection to the charges and an application to have them quashed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.