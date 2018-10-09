PSG Insure moves to new offices in EL

INSURE INSIGHTS

At PSG Insure, we offer short-term insurance advice and cover to cater for your everyday, commercial and specialist insurance needs.

Over the last 20 years, we’ve discovered that many clients want to look us in the eye. That’s why we operate in over 200 offices countrywide. From big towns to the small corners of South Africa. Our clients benefit from solid unbiased advice, which yields best results. At the end of the day, that is all that really matters.

Offering a full range of short-term insurance products for both you and your business, by partnering with leading insurance providers, we give you access to a wide range of insurance options.

Our specialist insurance advisers – situated through the country – will help you to evaluate these options and structure a cost-effective insurance solution tailored to your requirements. We are also there to support you when you need to make a claim.