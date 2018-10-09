SPONSORED
PSG Insure moves to new offices in EL
INSURE INSIGHTS
At PSG Insure, we offer short-term insurance advice and cover to cater for your everyday, commercial and specialist insurance needs.
Over the last 20 years, we’ve discovered that many clients want to look us in the eye. That’s why we operate in over 200 offices countrywide. From big towns to the small corners of South Africa. Our clients benefit from solid unbiased advice, which yields best results. At the end of the day, that is all that really matters.
Offering a full range of short-term insurance products for both you and your business, by partnering with leading insurance providers, we give you access to a wide range of insurance options.
Our specialist insurance advisers – situated through the country – will help you to evaluate these options and structure a cost-effective insurance solution tailored to your requirements. We are also there to support you when you need to make a claim.
PSG INSURE EAST LONDON
Address: 37 Stewart
Drive, Baysville, East
London, 5241
Tel: 043 050 5143
E- mail : angie.geyer@psg.co.za
WHAT WE OFFER:
PERSONAL SHORT-TERM INSURANCE
We can help you protect your belongings and mitigate short-term insurance risks.
CAR
Protect yourself against the costs of a car accident, car damage or your car being stolen. You can insure any motor vehicle through us (i.e. your car, bakkie, minibus or truck). We partner with several different insurance providers so that you can choose from a range of cover options and quotes that will cater to your specific needs.
HOUSEHOLD
Protect yourself against the costs of damage to your property or household possessions caused by accidents, natural disasters or theft. You can take out cover whether you rent or own your property.
LIABILITY AND ACCIDENT
Protect yourself against losses and damages from liability for injury, negligence or malpractice.
COMMERCIAL SHORT-TERM INSURANCE
Protect your business against commercial interruptions, costs of property damage, theft and claims made against your business by others. You can insure your business against a range of possible losses, including natural disasters, accidental losses, wilful damage and costs of employees failing in their duties.
SPECIALIST INSURANCE
We appreciate that your business might have unique insurance needs. This is why we offer a range of specialist commercial insurance solutions. As we have dedicated insurance advisers and have partnered with a variety of commercial insurers, we can also source insurance solutions suited to other particular risks.
WHY PSG INSURE?
You can rely on us as your short-term insurance partners in the long-term. Our values dictate how we work. We know that our business depends on your trust and confidence.
The range of our services and advisory network means that we have the skills and expertise to assist with all your insurance needs.
We follow strict operational procedures and our advice process is rigorously regulated. This ensures that you receive high quality advice.