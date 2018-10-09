Spirit of King Mhlontlo rides again

AmaMpondomise on Monday hosted a massive celebration in honour of their King Mhlontlo, who died in 1884. The festivities in Manka village in Tsolo, Mhlontlo municipality, included horse races in eight different categories and the nation’s diverse cultural activities were on display. The sleepy rural town was abuzz as over 100 horses, owners, riders, managers and followers gathered for the region’s first major traditional horse race.

