Spirit of King Mhlontlo rides again
AmaMpondomise on Monday hosted a massive celebration in honour of their King Mhlontlo, who died in 1884. The festivities in Manka village in Tsolo, Mhlontlo municipality, included horse races in eight different categories and the nation’s diverse cultural activities were on display. The sleepy rural town was abuzz as over 100 horses, owners, riders, managers and followers gathered for the region’s first major traditional horse race.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.