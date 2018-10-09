Use discretion in dagga arrests

With no clarity on legal amount for personal use, top cop urges caution

South Africa’s top policeman has urged their senior officers to use their discretion when busting people for dagga possession or dealing. In a four-page letter to the force, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has noted that the September 18 constitutional court judgment legalising dagga for personal use did not specify how much a person could possess.

