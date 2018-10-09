Voting starts at Ibika campus in Butterworth

Student Representative Council elections are finally under way at the Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus in Butterworth. The elections at other campuses of the university happened in October.At the Ibika campus the elections did not happen because there were errors in the voters’ roll.United Democratic Student Movement Thamsanqa Mfolozi told DispatchLive Tuesday morning that the voting process was under way.

