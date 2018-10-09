Voting starts at Ibika campus in Butterworth
Student Representative Council elections are finally under way at the Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus in Butterworth. The elections at other campuses of the university happened in October.At the Ibika campus the elections did not happen because there were errors in the voters’ roll.United Democratic Student Movement Thamsanqa Mfolozi told DispatchLive Tuesday morning that the voting process was under way.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.