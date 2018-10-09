Should President Cyril Ramaphosa decide to remove finance minister Nhlanhla Nene from his cabinet‚ here are some of the people that could replace him:

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago

It is understood that he was Ramaphosa's first choice to become finance minister when he put his cabinet together in February but he ended up settling for Nene.

Kganyago has worked at national Treasury as director general until former president Jacob Zuma appointed him deputy governor at the Reserve Bank under Gill Marcus. When Marcus's term ended in 2014‚ he was appointed governor.

There has also been no scandal associated with his name. He is the chairman of the International Monetary Fund's board of governors.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy

She has been in the ANC government in Gauteng since 1994. She served in different portfolio committees at the provincial legislature until she was first appointed MEC of sports in 2004.

She also served as MEC for education until she was moved to her current position.

Creecy was also elected to the ANC national executive committee at the ANC conference in December and earlier this year was also nominated to serve in the party's national working committee.

Creecy has vast experience of working in government. If she replaces Nene she will be the first female finance minister.

Cooperative governance and traditional affair minister Zweli Mkhize

He was appointed to this position in February.

Mkhize hails from KwaZulu-Natal‚ where he served both in the ANC as well as in the provincial government. He was premier but had to vacate the position after he was elected ANC treasurer in 2012.

He is seen as a diplomatic leader but he has ambitions of one day becoming the president of the ANC and the country. For this reason‚ it is highly unlikely that Ramaphosa would appoint someone in that position who could challenge him in 2022.