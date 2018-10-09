WSU student ‘raped in her sleep’

“On October 6, I woke up to a reality that someone had gained entry into my room via the ceiling. “Not only they took my property, but they sexually violated me in my sleep.” This is the message a Walter Sisulu University student at a student residence at the institution’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus sent her friends on their WhatsApp group.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.