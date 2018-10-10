Aunt declares war on teen’s torturers

The family of an illegally circumcised boy who was severely tortured at an illegal initiation school in Libode want justice. Zimi Lujabe, 16, was rescued from the illegal initiation school and taken to St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza. He was burnt with melting plastic, had a burning cigarette shoved up his anus, was assaulted with sticks and kicked in the groin.

