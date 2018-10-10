Former crèche principal gets three months jail

Cindy Riely, the 45-year-old former King William's Town crèche principal who was found guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after she bit a six-year-old pupil back in 2016 will not be going to prison, that's if she is not find guilty of the same crime in the next four years.

Riely was sentenced to three months jail time or a R3,000 fine. The sentence which was handed down in King William's Town magistrate’scourt on Tuesday was suspended for four years.

In her sworn statement submitted to court, Riely admitted to "unlawfully and intentionally" assaulting the six-year-old boy who was in her class at the time when she bit him on his forearm.

She claims she had done this to "chastise" the boy whom she claims had bit another child in the class.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Tsepo Ndwalaza said should Riely be found guilty of the same crime in the next four years, the sentence would automatically kick-in.