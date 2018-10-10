Man loses the right to bury his wife over unfinished lobola

Deceased’s family argues lobola was not paid in full with R8k shortfall

An Eastern Cape man who did not finish his lobola payments has lost his right to bury his wife after the high court declared his marriage null and void and ordered that she be buried by her maiden family. The wife’s family had approached the Mthatha high court seeking to interdict the husband from burying the wife who died in a car crash near Butterworth on September 10.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.