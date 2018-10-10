Reality of marital rape is recognised

Women’s rights under the spotlight at seminar hosted in East London

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world which recognises rape which happens between married couples as a punishable offence. This is according to Malaysian human and women’s rights advocate and United Nations official Shanthi Dairiam. She was speaking on Tuesday at an international seminar hosted by the Masimanyane Centre in East London, which looked at violence against women and their human rights.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.