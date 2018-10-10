Shivambu refuses to answer questions over his brother’s VBS loan

“Above all, the law enforcement agencies must do all they can to ensure that all the money that can be recovered must be paid back in full, including attaching properties of the individuals who benefitted from the defrauding of the VBS,” the statement read.

Responding to TimesLIVE by text, Shivambu declined to refute that his brother had indeed been implicated in the VBS report.

“The EFF issued a statement,” he said. “Please refer to that”.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi further told TimesLIVE: “The EFF position is unequivocal from our statements, both before and tonight: whoever is involved and stated as having defrauded or looted VBS must be criminally prosecuted, PERIOD!”

The party’s leader Julius Malema did not respond directly to questions about whether the EFF was aware of the connection between Shivambu and VBS when it attacked the Reserve Bank over its decision to place VBS under curatorship.

At the time, the EFF said VBS was being “victimised” by SARB, and suggested that this was driven by racism.