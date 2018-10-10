WATCH | #StateCapture: Barbara Hogan testimony postponed

Former public enterprise minister Barbara Hogan arrived early to give evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg but hardly had a word to say. Hogan was due to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about how then president Jacob Zuma made it difficult for her to do her job and how his friends, the Guptas, pressurised her into scrapping a lucrative flight route to benefit their business interest.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.