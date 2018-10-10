WATCH | #StateCapture: Barbara Hogan testimony postponed
Former public enterprise minister Barbara Hogan arrived early to give evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg but hardly had a word to say. Hogan was due to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about how then president Jacob Zuma made it difficult for her to do her job and how his friends, the Guptas, pressurised her into scrapping a lucrative flight route to benefit their business interest.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.