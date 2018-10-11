Bhisho muso drops album

Healing for the soul, spiritual and therapeutic in sound, is what Anatii promises his fans in his new album.

The internationally acclaimed Bhisho-born artist Anatii, (real name Anathi Mnyango), has returned with his second solo album and his third studio album titled Iyeza.

Iyeza is a follow-up to the 25-year-old’s debut album Artiifact and to his joint project with AKA, Be Careful What You Wish For.

The musician said the album was a result of a deep personal journey to finding himself and his spirituality.

He did not feature a single artist in his latest offering.

“I am not making music for anyone but myself. It is a therapeutic process.

“I felt that this is what helped me get through those darkest times,” the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker said.