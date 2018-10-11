Bhisho muso drops album
Anatii’s therapeutic new offering all about his spiritual journey
Healing for the soul, spiritual and therapeutic in sound, is what Anatii promises his fans in his new album.
The internationally acclaimed Bhisho-born artist Anatii, (real name Anathi Mnyango), has returned with his second solo album and his third studio album titled Iyeza.
Iyeza is a follow-up to the 25-year-old’s debut album Artiifact and to his joint project with AKA, Be Careful What You Wish For.
The musician said the album was a result of a deep personal journey to finding himself and his spirituality.
He did not feature a single artist in his latest offering.
“I am not making music for anyone but myself. It is a therapeutic process.
“I felt that this is what helped me get through those darkest times,” the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker said.
Anatii said the 10-track album had a lot to do with his ethnic background while also paying respect to his culture and upbringing.
Since dropping the album on October 5, Iyeza has been doing well, with fans giving it a warm welcome.
Speaking to the Daily Dispatch, the rapper and producer said he was happy people received the album well.
“I started working on the album in January on my birthday. I had literally just finished working on it when it was released,” he said.
Anatii describes his new album as versatile and diverse, saying that he did not just stick to hip-hop but also branched out to afro-pop and neo-soul.
“My new album caters for a variety of people and it also speaks to healing of the soul.
“People face a lot of challenges and go through dark times, so I am hoping this album will speak light to those dark times,” Anatii said.
He has been making waves since he first broke into the music industry at the age of 15 when he produced a track for rapper Morale.
Iyeza is available for download on Apple music.
