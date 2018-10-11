“Vele Investments told me that since they bank with VBS our company and myself as its Director should open a bank account with VBS Mutual Bank for ease of payments. Receiving money through VBS account does not mean that VBS paid me money‚” he said.

The report by Motau revealed that Brian Shivambu received R16.1m.

In what could be an explanation for the R10m Brian is said to have deposited into his politician brother’s account‚ Brian stated that he had committed to “supporting” his brother where possible.

“My brother Floyd Shivambu is the Deputy President of the EFF and not the owner of my businesses. I committed to him that I will give him support‚ which I have done where possible‚” said the former EFF official.

Brian added that he was willing to cooperate with any investigations‚ but would seek to clear his name as he was never given the opportunity to explain his role in the saga.

In his initial media statement‚ Brian said: "I previously worked for the EFF Students’ Command as an administrator after I had been a volunteer at the head office since 2013. I left the employment of the EFF in June 2017 to focus on my business interests."

He has since sent out a second document in which the paragraph above has been removed.