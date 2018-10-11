Classes on track after sex shock

Department appoints staff to fill gap after five implicated in debacle

The provincial department of education has placed three provisional teachers, one admin clerk and an administrator at St Matthews High School to fill the positions of five staff members implicated in a sex-with-pupils scandal. About two weeks ago the missionary boarding school community in Keiskammahoek was shocked and horrified when it emerged that five adults – including the principal – were allegedly sleeping with pupils.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.