Correctional Services investigating video of 'drunk' prison warder

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was aware of the video circulating on social media. In the video‚ the prison warder is sitting on a chair with what appears to be a coat over his head.

“Are you fit for duty?” the person filming the video asks him.

“I’m fine‚ meneer (mister)‚” he replies.

Later on‚ he is asked to stand on one leg but struggles. Next‚ he is asked where his gun is because his holster is empty. The prison warder struggles to find his gun.

Nxumalo said: “The Department is deeply appalled and aggrieved by this video. A conduct of this nature can never be allowed in DCS.”

He added that officials are expected to maintain a “sound state of mind and be professional in performing their duties”. The department is investigating the video.