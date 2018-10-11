The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is expected to stage a picket on the N3 at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday in response to the ever-rising price of fuel.

Sustained increases in the price of fuel have hammered consumers‚ with the retail price of 95 ULP in Gauteng surging to R17.08 c/l and R16.49 c/l at the coast.

The picket is expected to take place on the southbound shoulder of the freeway and it is unclear if traffic will be obstructed.

According to a statement issued by the trade federation on Thursday‚ the national campaign has received wide support from the public and social movements.