Duncan Village police station in the dark as cops and BCM point fingers

Duncan Village police station is in the dark as police and BCM argue over who is to blame. Police officers at the busy station are using torches and headlamps at the station amid a prolonged outage. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said that at the beginning of September a BCM transformer blew up and knocked out the network.

