Duncan Village police station in the dark as cops and BCM point fingers
Duncan Village police station is in the dark as police and BCM argue over who is to blame. Police officers at the busy station are using torches and headlamps at the station amid a prolonged outage. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said that at the beginning of September a BCM transformer blew up and knocked out the network.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.