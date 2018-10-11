Eyesight restored for gogo, 94

After years of being begged to have the cataracts removed from her eyes, 94-year-old gogo Nomangile Nondende from Ndakana village outside Stutterheim has finally braved her biggest fear – having a needle in her eye. Once she learnt that wasn’t the case, she underwent cataract surgery at Life St James hospital in East London on Wednesday morning.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.