Five cable thief suspects held
Five cable thief suspects were arrested on the act by the Cambridge police cluster while digging up cables in a bush between Stoney Drift and Cambridge cemetery on Wednesday afternoon. The group of males, aged between 25 and 56, were nabbed by the police K9 unit at a trench of about 2km cables which had been dug out.
