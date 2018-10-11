Illegal surgeon, 19, captured and snipped

In a bizarre turn of events, a 19-year-old who illegally circumcised 21 boys was captured and circumcised himself as it turned out he had not undergone the rite yet. The Nqanda A villager is one of the bogus traditional surgeons who illegally circumcised about 40 boys this month in Libode and Ngqeleni.

