Net closes on medical claim swindlers

Millions claimed on behalf of victims not even aware of the claims

The net is closing in on controversial lawyers who are allegedly swindling hundreds of millions from the Eastern Cape department of health and the Road Accident Fund (RAF). Zuko Nonxuba and Milile Mpambaniso are among the attorneys who have lodged millions of rands worth of claims on behalf of victims, some of whom are apparently not even aware of the claims.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.