SA’s beloved reading supplement Nal’ibali wins prestigious AU award

The national reading campaign Nal’ibali has been recognised as a top education innovator by the African Union.Nal’ibali, took third place last week in Dakar, Senegal at the African Union’s Innovation in Education awards, beating six other emerging innovators from across the continent. The campaign received the recognition in large part for its bilingual reading-for-fun supplement, which is produced by Project for Research of Alternative Education in South Africa (Praesa) and printed biweekly in...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.