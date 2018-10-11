WSU students continue to boycott classes following alleged rape incident.

Walter Sisulu University students have boycotted classes since Monday in an attempt to bring the spotlight to poor security at their residences.

Health Science Faculty students at the Mthatha campus’ Nelson Mandela Drive site are still reeling in shock after a fellow student was allegedly raped inside her room on Saturday night.

The suspect gained access to the room of the medical student through a broken ceiling at the Atlanta residence.

More than 1,000 students studying medicine, nursing, clinical practice, health promotion, among others, have vowed not to return to class until their demands for safety were met.

On Monday students marched to the office of the campus rector, professor Mlungiseli Jadezweni, to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

“We have been complaining about safety issue here for a very long time. When we are in class we are worried if when we got back to our rooms we would not find them broken into. When we are inside we are afraid of being raped,” said Nontsikelelo Ncwadi who stays at Atlanta residence.

“We are not safe here. We live in constant fear and no one seems to care about our safety. We are tired of living like this. The environment we live in is not conducive for learning,” said Ncwadi, adding that things would not have escalated had they been heard when they complained about poor security in the residence.

This is developing story.