180 Matrics, vomiting, rushed to hospital
180 Grade 12 pupils rushed to hospital with cramps and diarrhoea
More than 180 Grade 12 pupils were rushed to hospital in Libode with suspected food poisoning on Thursday. The Tutor Ndamase Senior Secondary School pupils’ symptoms included vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and headaches. At the time of writing, it was still unclear whether any pupils would be admitted as they were still being examined by doctors at St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza, said health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha.
