A South African man who accused a Catholic priest of sexual abuse has received the apology he has sought for 27 years.

On Thursday‚ the now 84-year-old former Catholic priest issued an apology.

“I recognise that my behaviour towards Mr Segodisho in the 1980s violated the trust he had put in me as a Catholic priest. I deeply regret the pain that I have caused Mr Segodisho‚ and would like to apologise to Mr Segodisho unreservedly‚” the UK-based priest wrote.

Earlier this week‚ William Segodisho‚ now 46‚ detailed at a press briefing in Johannesburg how he had been abused by the priest in the 1980s.

Responding to the preacher’s apology‚ he released an emotionally charged statement‚ saying he was happy to have been vindicated.