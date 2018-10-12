Province’s Jali elected to new SA legal council
Eastern Cape attorney Nolitha Jali has been appointed as one of 16 people who will be on the newly formed Legal Practice Council. Jali, 44, who is originally from King William’s Town, has been in the legal field for 15 years. The council is made up of 10 attorneys and six advocates, with Jali, one of nearly 80 nominess, the only attorney from the Eastern Cape.
