Pik Botha’s son‚ Roelof‚ said the family expected the end was near for their father‚ who passed away at his Pretoria home in the early hours of Friday.

He was speaking during an interview with ENCA.

Botha had reportedly been ill for some time. He had been in hospital in Pretoria about a month ago.

“He was suffering from a mineral deficiency and a couple of other complications…

“It was one of those things‚ that it had to come to an end at some point in time and we did see it coming for the last couple of weeks‚” Roelof said during the interview.

“In his last days‚ he was as concerned as most of us by the deterioration of corporate governance in the public sector under the previous [former president Jacob Zuma] Zuma administration; he was absolutely delighted at Mr Ramaphosa’s victory at the ANC conference‚” he added.

Roelof said he last saw his father on Sunday morning.

“I was actually quite hopeful that he would stay a little longer because during my visit there were signs of improvement.”

He said funeral arrangements had not been confirmed‚ but it would likely take place during the week of October 22 as “there will probably be quite a number of people flying in from all parts of the world”.

Botha leaves his second wife‚ Ina‚ four children and eight grandchildren.