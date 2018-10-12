WSU tribute to Ma Winnie
Late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela received an honorary social science doctorate from the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) on Thursday. She was honoured at the Zamukulungisa campus. Madikizela-Mandela’s emotional eldest daughter, Zenani Dlamini, accepted the doctorate on her mother’s behalf and thanked the university for making history and also for honouring Madikizela-Mandela while she was still alive.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.