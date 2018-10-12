WSU tribute to Ma Winnie

Late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela received an honorary social science doctorate from the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) on Thursday. She was honoured at the Zamukulungisa campus. Madikizela-Mandela’s emotional eldest daughter, Zenani Dlamini, accepted the doctorate on her mother’s behalf and thanked the university for making history and also for honouring Madikizela-Mandela while she was still alive.

