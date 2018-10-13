Car crashes into sleeping man's home

A Mthatha man miraculously escaped injury early on Saturday morning when a speeding vehicle crashed into his home.

Xolile Modini of Slovo Park, Mthatha, who had been asleep at the time, could not believe he survived. "Looking at the extent of the damage and how close the vehicle stopped next to me - it is miraculous. I had to pinch myself several times to confirm I was still alive and that it was not just a bad dream,” said Modini.

While he was asleep inside, his brother, who is the home owner, was outside gardening.

The driver of the sedan is believed to have lost control after colliding with a bakkie on the R61 road near Slovo Park, 5km outside Mthatha, at about 7am on Saturday morning.

The vehicle is a write-off while the one-room flat suffered substantial damage with parts of of a wall knocked out. Brother Miselo Modini said he heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle airborne and landing in his house. "l shouted to my brother to get out of the house and told him about the car. But before I could finish, the runaway vehicle had hit my house before my brother could jump out of the house for his dear life.

There was dust all over the place,” said Miselo. He said he was happy that his brother was not injured but worried about his damaged house.

They will have to pay so that I can fix the house, he said, adding that this was the second time the house had been damaged. In 2014 another runaway vehicle damaged the house - fortunately nobody was injured in this incident either.

The owner of the vehicle paid R30,000 to repair the house then.In Saturday’s accident the driver of the sedan was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. It is unclear what happened to the driver of the bakkie.