Eskom warns of dark December in Makana
Towns falling under Makana Municipality, including Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), face a bleak December holiday season after Eskom warned that it intended interrupting bulk electricity supply to the defaulting municipality from December 4.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.