She’s been to hell and back, but now sleeps peacefully
Accused of murder, the East London primary school teacher was acquitted and now she plans to sue the state
“I have been through hell and back, but now I am happy and sleeping peacefully.” This is how Bulelwa Ndudula described “the passing of this dark chapter in my life” – the two years the East London primary school teacher spent in in the dock combating the accusation she shot her husband four times in cold blood.
