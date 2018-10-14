Four children struck by lightning, two die

Two girls, aged 12 and 15, died instantly on Sunday afternoon in Komani after they were struck by lightning.

Two boys who were walking home with the deceased from Sabatha Dalindyebo residential area, are now fighting for their lives in Frontier Hospital. They are aged between 11 and 12 years.

Komani experienced heavy rains on Sunday with plenty of lightning.

Police spokeswoman captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident. She said police have opened an inquest docket. This is a developing story.