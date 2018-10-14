An Egyptian businessman has been found murdered floating in a Gauteng dam.

Mahmmood Khalid‚ 29‚ who was involved in the sale of kitchenware‚ disappeared on Monday after he left his Rabie Ridge business to visit a client who owed him money.

Police discovered Khalid’s bound body‚ which showed signs of torture and severe assault‚ floating in the Greenfields dam in Esselen Park near Tembisa on Thursday He had been stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Police said three men and a woman‚ who Khalid had visited to collect money from‚ were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder.

Police spokesman Captain Neldah Sekgobela said when police divers and rescue operatives recovered Khalid’s body‚ they discovered that his body had been tied up.

She said his head had been wrapped in cellophane tape‚ his hands bound behind his back and his legs tied up with a chain.

“He had been stabbed several times in the neck.”

She said detectives‚ who were following up on information‚ arrested a 42-year-old woman‚ who had allegedly contacted Khalid to come to collect money that she owed him.

“She was arrested in possession of items belonging to the Egyptian national. Some of these included the kitchenware‚ which he was selling.

“The three men‚ who are aged 18‚ 19 and 21‚ were arrested while allegedly trying to sell the victim’s blue Toyota Corolla at Mayibuye taxi rank in Rabie Ridge.”

Sekgobela said the suspects would appear in court soon on charges of murder‚ armed robbery and possession of stolen property.

