Man arrested for Bhisho premier’s office break-in

By Asanda Nini - 15 October 2018
Premier Phumulo Masualle
Premier Phumulo Masualle
A 24-year-old man was arrested late on Monday after a break-in at premier Phumulo Masualle’s Bhisho office over the weekend.

 Police confirmed that the unidentified man was arrested at a house in Bhisho’s Mtati Drive after police received information from members of the public.

 He is set to appear at the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, while some of the stolen items, including a number of laptops, desktop computers, hard drives and cellphones were recovered during the arrest.

