Trade union Solidarity has released a demographic study titled 'Geanker in Afrika' ('Anchored in Africa'). It wanted to find out where white Afrikaners will settle in South Africa in the years 2021 and 2031.

“Gauteng is the heartland of the white Afrikaner population. With an estimated 1.2m white Afrikaans speaking population in 2031‚ Gauteng will accommodate about half of white Afrikaners.”

The report identified 31 towns it deems to be so-called anchor points by 2031.

“With a bigger concentration on sustainable anchoring points‚ Afrikaners can firmly anchor themselves in Africa and build a free‚ safe and prosperous future here.”

The report only looked at white Afrikaners‚ which the study defined as an intersection of those who indicated in the 2011 census they are white and Afrikaans is their mother tongue.

This is‚ however‚ a cramped definition of Afrikaners and Afrikaans speakers. The 2011 census reported the coloured population has the most Afrikaans speakers with 3.442m vs 2.710m white speakers.