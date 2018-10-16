Bhisho MPLs 'too scared to sleep in village'

Union cries foul as politicians travel 2 hours a day for luxury beds

Politicians may be taking the government to the people, but not after dark. Instead, 60 or so Bhisho MPLs will be sleeping on fancy beds in Mthatha, leaving their 130 legislature staff to enjoy the hospitality of Mqhele villagers. Union Nehawu has blown the whistle on how Eastern Cape MPLs, apparently fearing for their safety, will no longer spend the week in Mqhele outside Elliotdale.

