Correction | Rioter reported dead is alive, but critical in hospital
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the person whom they said was shot and killed by police officers in Stutterheim did not die, was in fact in a critical condition in hospital.
"I can confirm that the IPID has sent an investigator to the scene in Stutterheim. It is alleged that members of the community assaulted a police officer and threw stones at a police vehicle during a protest.
The police shot the victim on the head. He was taken to hospital and he is in a critical condition. We will investigate a discharge of an official firearm. That is all the information we have at this stage."
Please sign in or register to comment.