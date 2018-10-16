News

Correction | Rioter reported dead is alive, but critical in hospital

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 16 October 2018
Police monitoring situation in Stutterheim after service delivery protest turned violent on Tuesday
Police monitoring situation in Stutterheim after service delivery protest turned violent on Tuesday
Image: Supplied

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the person whom they said was shot and killed by police officers in Stutterheim did not die, was in fact in a critical condition in hospital.

"I can confirm that the IPID has sent an investigator to the scene in Stutterheim. It is alleged that members of the community assaulted  a police officer and threw stones at a police vehicle during a protest. 

The police shot the victim on the head.  He was taken to hospital and he is in a critical condition.  We will investigate a discharge of an official firearm. That is all the information we have at this stage."

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Government buildings burn in Stutterheim
South Africa’s Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo in the hot seat
X